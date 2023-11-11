Alabama vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-10.5)
|47.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-10.5)
|47.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Alabama & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the SEC
|+165
|Bet $100 to win $165
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.