The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field in an SEC showdown.

Offensively, Alabama ranks 72nd in the FBS with 382.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 26th in total defense (325.4 yards allowed per contest). Kentucky is compiling 353.4 total yards per game on offense this season (93rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 347.2 total yards per contest (43rd-ranked).

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Alabama vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Alabama Kentucky 382.2 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (99th) 325.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.2 (39th) 162.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (87th) 219.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.2 (88th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,836 passing yards for Alabama, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 297 rushing yards (33 ypg) on 97 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 136 times for a team-high 632 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 73 times for 395 yards (43.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 26 catches for 537 yards (59.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has reeled in 28 passes while averaging 46.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Amari Niblack has a total of 218 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,905 yards (211.7 yards per game) while completing 57% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 148 times for 903 yards (100.3 per game) with nine touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 227 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has been given 26 carries and totaled 138 yards with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has collected 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 462 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has three touchdowns.

Dane Key has 28 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 431 yards (47.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 64 targets have resulted in 32 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns.

