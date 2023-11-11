Best Bets & Odds for the Alabama vs. Kentucky Game – Saturday, November 11
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) have an SEC matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Alabama vs. Kentucky?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Alabama 31, Kentucky 21
- Alabama has won eight of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (88.9%).
- The Crimson Tide have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter and won each time.
- Kentucky has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Wildcats have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +340 on the moneyline.
- The Crimson Tide have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kentucky (+10.5)
- Against the spread, Alabama is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This year, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- Five of Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47 points.
- This season, six of Kentucky's games have ended with a score higher than 47 points.
- The over/under for the contest of 47 is 14.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Alabama (31.9 points per game) and Kentucky (30 points per game).
Splits Tables
Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.1
|52.7
|50.8
|Implied Total AVG
|33.7
|33.3
|34.3
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-1
|5-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Kentucky
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.6
|50.7
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|33.3
|29.3
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|3-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
