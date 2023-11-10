The Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-6-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX. The Sabres fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in their last game, while the Wild are coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Wild vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog in five games, and failed to win any of them.

Minnesota has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota has played nine games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Wild vs Sabres Additional Info

Wild vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 41 (15th) Goals 44 (9th) 41 (15th) Goals Allowed 52 (31st) 5 (26th) Power Play Goals 7 (19th) 6 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (29th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Minnesota went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.

Minnesota has hit the over in seven of its last 10 contests.

The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 9.4 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Wild have scored the ninth-most goals (44 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The Wild have given up 52 total goals (four per game) to rank 31st.

They have a -8 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

