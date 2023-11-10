How to Watch the Wild vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (5-6-2) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX to see the Wild attempt to hold off the Sabres.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Sabres Additional Info
|Sabres vs Wild Prediction
|Sabres vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Wild Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild allow four goals per game (52 in total), 31st in the league.
- The Wild's 44 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|13
|7
|6
|13
|2
|5
|48.9%
|Mats Zuccarello
|13
|3
|10
|13
|6
|5
|37.5%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|13
|4
|8
|12
|12
|5
|0%
|Ryan Hartman
|13
|7
|4
|11
|11
|10
|43%
|Patrick Maroon
|13
|2
|7
|9
|4
|3
|57.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have given up 41 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Sabres' 41 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|13
|3
|9
|12
|8
|11
|41.7%
|Tage Thompson
|13
|6
|5
|11
|1
|11
|44.4%
|Jeff Skinner
|13
|6
|5
|11
|7
|10
|47.8%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|13
|3
|8
|11
|11
|9
|-
|Alex Tuch
|13
|4
|6
|10
|4
|12
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.