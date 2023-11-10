The Minnesota Wild's (5-6-2) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Friday, November 10 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) at KeyBank Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed
Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed
Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed
Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body
Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body
Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Dylan Cozens C Questionable Undisclosed
Brandon Biro LW Out Upper Body
Matthew Savoie C Out Undisclosed
Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body
Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body
Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles
Mattias Samuelsson D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Buffalo, New York
  • Arena: KeyBank Center

Wild Season Insights

  • With 44 goals (3.4 per game), the Wild have the NHL's ninth-best offense.
  • Minnesota gives up four goals per game (52 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -8, they are 25th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

  • Buffalo's 41 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • They have the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at 0.

Wild vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Sabres (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5

