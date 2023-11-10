Should you bet on Vinni Lettieri to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Lettieri scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Lettieri has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

