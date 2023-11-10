How to Watch the Utah State vs. Eastern Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) take on the Utah State Aggies (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Utah State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- TV: Stadium
Utah State vs. Eastern Washington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 7.3 fewer points than the 76.8 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Eastern Washington went 11-0 last season when allowing fewer than 58.3 points.
- Last year, the Aggies scored 5.2 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Eagles allowed (63.5).
- Utah State had a 4-3 record last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.
- Last season, the Aggies had an 18.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 27.5% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- The Eagles shot 21.3% from the field, 28.7% lower than the 50.0% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|L 79-64
|Matadome
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/14/2023
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
Eastern Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 86-77
|America First Event Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/16/2023
|Corban
|-
|Reese Court
|11/20/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
