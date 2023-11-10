The Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) take on the Utah State Aggies (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Utah State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV: Stadium

Utah State vs. Eastern Washington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 7.3 fewer points than the 76.8 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Eastern Washington went 11-0 last season when allowing fewer than 58.3 points.

Last year, the Aggies scored 5.2 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Eagles allowed (63.5).

Utah State had a 4-3 record last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.

Last season, the Aggies had an 18.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 27.5% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.

The Eagles shot 21.3% from the field, 28.7% lower than the 50.0% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Utah State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ CSU Northridge L 79-64 Matadome 11/10/2023 Eastern Washington - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 11/14/2023 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center 11/17/2023 Weber State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Eastern Washington Schedule