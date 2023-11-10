Friday's contest between the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) and the Utah State Aggies (0-1) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-66, heavily favoring Eastern Washington to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

In their last time out, the Aggies lost 79-64 to CSU Northridge on Monday.

The Aggies are coming off of a 79-64 loss to CSU Northridge in their most recent outing on Monday. The Eagles' last game on Wednesday ended in an 86-77 win against Southern Utah. In the loss, Bridget Mullings paced the Aggies with 17 points. In the Eagles' win, Aaliyah Alexander led the team with 27 points (adding 11 rebounds and two assists).

Utah State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Utah State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 87, Utah State 66

Utah State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies were outscored by 18.5 points per game last season (posting 58.3 points per game, 304th in college basketball, while giving up 76.8 per contest, 354th in college basketball) and had a -556 scoring differential.

Utah State tallied 56.7 points per game last year in conference action, which was 1.6 fewer points per game than its season average (58.3).

Offensively the Aggies played better in home games last year, posting 60.7 points per game, compared to 56.1 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Utah State allowed 4.8 fewer points per game (74.7) than in away games (79.5).

Eastern Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles averaged 69.5 points per game last season (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (157th in college basketball). They had a +180 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

In conference action, Eastern Washington averaged more points (69.6 per game) than it did overall (69.5) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Eagles scored 5.7 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (66.8).

At home, Eastern Washington allowed 58.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than it allowed away (68.2).

