When the UNLV Rebels square off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 10:45 PM on Friday, November 10, our projection model predicts the Rebels will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-5.5) Over (50.5) UNLV 33, Wyoming 23

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the spread, the Rebels are 7-1-0 this year.

UNLV has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Rebels have played eight games this season and five of them have hit the over.

The point total average for UNLV games this season is 56.1, 5.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 5-2-1 against the spread this year.

Wyoming has a 4-0 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 5.5 points or more.

Cowboys games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The average point total for the Wyoming this year is 5.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rebels vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 36.7 25.4 38.3 23.5 35.4 27 Wyoming 23.9 25.1 28.5 21.5 14.7 32.3

