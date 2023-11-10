The UNLV Rebels (7-2) host an MWC showdown against the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV ranks 67th in scoring defense this season (25.4 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 36.7 points per game. Wyoming ranks 91st in the FBS with 23.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 66th with 25.1 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

UNLV Wyoming 426 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (126th) 390.7 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.6 (65th) 200.8 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.4 (75th) 225.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (125th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 19 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (25th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,826 yards (202.9 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 159 rushing yards on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 90 times for 520 yards (57.8 per game), scoring four times.

Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 77 times for 388 yards (43.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Ricky White's leads his squad with 874 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 55 catches (out of 81 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 35 passes for 356 yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie's 17 catches have turned into 227 yards.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming this season. He has 1,195 passing yards (132.8 per game) while completing 59.2% of his passes. He's tossed 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 235 yards (26.1 ypg) on 71 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Harrison Waylee, has carried the ball 114 times for 686 yards (76.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland leads his squad with 270 receiving yards on 29 catches with four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has put together a 259-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 26 targets.

Treyton Welch's 22 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 218 yards (24.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

