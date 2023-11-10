The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) on November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 50.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fourth.

The Timberwolves put up 14.2 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Spurs give up (125.9).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Timberwolves put up 0.3 more points per game (115.9) than they did away from home (115.6).

Minnesota ceded 115 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (116.6).

The Timberwolves sunk 12.3 treys per game, which was 0.3 more than they averaged in road games (12). In terms of three-point percentage, they shot 35.5% in home games and 37.6% away from home.

Timberwolves Injuries