The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves won their most recent outing 122-101 against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jordan McLaughlin PG Questionable Knee 1.5 0 2

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell: Questionable (Adductor)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN

