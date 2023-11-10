The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert recorded 13.4 points, 1.2 assists and 11.6 boards.

Kyle Anderson recorded 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson recorded 22 points last year, plus 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Tre Jones' numbers last season were 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He drained 45.9% of his shots from the field.

Zach Collins' stats last season included 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He made 51.8% of his shots from the floor.

Jeremy Sochan posted 11 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Devin Vassell posted 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Timberwolves 113 Points Avg. 115.8 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 46.5% Field Goal % 49% 34.5% Three Point % 36.5%

