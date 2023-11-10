The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) are favored (-5.5) to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 120 - Spurs 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 5.5)

Timberwolves (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-13.4)

Timberwolves (-13.4) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.1

The Timberwolves have put together a 5-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-5-0 mark of the Spurs.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record San Antonio puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

Minnesota and its opponents have exceeded the total 42.9% of the time this season (three out of seven). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (seven out of eight).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 3-1, while the Spurs are 2-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves have been carried by their defense, as they rank best in the NBA by surrendering only 101.1 points per game. They rank 19th in the league in points scored (111.7 per contest).

Minnesota has been thriving when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking fifth-best in the NBA in boards per game (47.1) and fifth-best in boards allowed per contest (41.7).

This year, the Timberwolves rank 17th in the league in assists, dishing out 25 per game.

With 14.3 turnovers per game, Minnesota is 17th in the NBA. It forces 14.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Timberwolves are sinking 11.6 threes per game (21st-ranked in league). They sport a 37.3% shooting percentage (ninth-ranked) from three-point land.

