The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.

The 112.5 points per game the Suns put up are just 3.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.3).

Phoenix is 2-1 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 45.2% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.2% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 29th.

The Lakers score just two fewer points per game (109) than the Suns give up (111).

Los Angeles is 1-1 when it scores more than 111 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns averaged 114.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than they averaged in road games (113.2).

Phoenix gave up 109.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.9 in away games.

The Suns sunk 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they averaged in road games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers scored 117 points per game at home last season, and 117.3 on the road.

At home, the Lakers allowed 113.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 119.4.

At home, the Lakers drained 11.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Questionable Back Devin Booker Out Calf

Lakers Injuries