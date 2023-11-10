The SMU Mustangs (7-2) host an AAC clash against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking seventh-best in scoring offense (40 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.9 points allowed per game). On the defensive side of the ball, North Texas is bottom-25, allowing 468.3 total yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, posting 482.3 total yards per contest (10th-best).

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. North Texas Key Statistics

SMU North Texas 465.3 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.3 (12th) 281.8 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.3 (130th) 174.1 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (36th) 291.2 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (13th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 10 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 2,362 yards passing for SMU, completing 58.9% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 199 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has 511 rushing yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 58 times for 321 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 384 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 41 targets).

Jordan Kerley has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 319 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Hudson has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 2,445 yards on 195-of-308 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 144 rushing yards (16 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has rushed 98 times for 716 yards, with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has been given 77 carries and totaled 409 yards with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin leads his team with 766 receiving yards on 44 catches with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has racked up 432 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 29 grabs (on 47 targets) have netted him 385 yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

