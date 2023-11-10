When the SMU Mustangs play the North Texas Mean Green at 9:00 PM on Friday, November 10, our computer model predicts the Mustangs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

SMU vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-17) Under (67.5) SMU 43, North Texas 19

Week 11 Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 90.0%.

The Mustangs' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

SMU has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

SMU has had two games (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 8.9 higher than the average total in SMU games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mean Green have a 14.8% chance to win.

The Mean Green's ATS record is 5-3-1 this season.

North Texas is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Mean Green's nine games with a set total.

The average point total for the North Texas this year is 4.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Mustangs vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.0 15.9 52.5 10.0 30.0 20.6 North Texas 34.8 36.7 36.4 37.0 32.8 36.3

