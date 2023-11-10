Friday's game at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has the Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) going head to head against the San Diego State Aztecs (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-48 win, heavily favoring Cal Baptist.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Aztecs suffered a 72-58 loss to Portland.

The Aztecs are coming off of a 72-58 loss to Portland in their most recent outing on Monday. The Lancers are coming off of a 64-50 win over UCSD in their last game on Monday. Kim Villalobos scored a team-best 16 points for the Aztecs in the loss. Grace Schmidt scored a team-best 19 points for the Lancers in the victory.

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, San Diego State 48

Top 25 Predictions

San Diego State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aztecs had a +279 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They put up 65.5 points per game, 168th in college basketball, and allowed 57.3 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball.

San Diego State averaged 65.8 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 0.3 more points per game than its overall average (65.5).

The Aztecs averaged 66.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they played better offensively, averaging 66.4 points per contest last season.

When playing at home, San Diego State gave up 11.9 fewer points per game (51.5) than when playing on the road (63.4).

Cal Baptist Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lancers had a +95 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They put up 74.1 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball and allowed 71.4 per contest to rank 323rd in college basketball.

Cal Baptist averaged 1.6 more points in WAC action (75.7) than overall (74.1).

At home, the Lancers scored 76.0 points per game last season, 3.4 more than they averaged away (72.6).

At home, Cal Baptist allowed 71.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (71.1).

