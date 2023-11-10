Wild vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 10
The Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) square off against the Minnesota Wild (5-6-2) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX. The Sabres were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Wild are coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers.
Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have put up a record of 3-5-2. They have totaled 33 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 40. They have gone on the power play 34 times during that span, and have capitalized with three goals (8.8% of opportunities).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we think will bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.
Wild vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Sabres 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.0 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Pick Em
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a 5-6-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- This season the Wild scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Minnesota has earned three points (1-1-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Wild have scored three or more goals in nine games, earning nine points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-2-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 4-2-1 (nine points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned three points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|16th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|3.38
|10th
|15th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|4
|30th
|25th
|28.5
|Shots
|31.1
|16th
|11th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|24th
|27th
|12.82%
|Power Play %
|14.89%
|24th
|5th
|88%
|Penalty Kill %
|65%
|32nd
Wild vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
