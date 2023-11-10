For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Hartman a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hartman averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.2%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:21 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 21:38 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 5 3 2 17:28 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 7-3

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

