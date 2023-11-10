Friday's game that pits the Penn State Lady Lions (1-0) versus the Navy Midshipmen (1-0) at Bryce Jordan Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-51 in favor of Penn State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Lady Lions came out on top in their last matchup 94-51 against Bucknell on Tuesday.

Their last time out, the Lady Lions won on Tuesday 94-51 over Bucknell. The Midshipmen took care of business in their most recent game 78-37 against Susquehanna on Wednesday. Shay Ciezki scored a team-best 18 points for the Lady Lions in the victory. Zanai Barnett-Gay scored a team-high 18 points for the Midshipmen in the victory.

Penn State vs. Navy Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Penn State vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 82, Navy 51

Penn State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lady Lions' -40 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (336th in college basketball).

With 68.7 points per game in Big Ten action, Penn State tallied 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.8 PPG).

When playing at home, the Lady Lions averaged 0.2 more points per game last season (71.7) than they did in road games (71.5).

Defensively Penn State played better at home last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 87.9 on the road.

Navy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Midshipmen's -503 scoring differential last season (outscored by 16.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 52.8 points per game (350th in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

Navy scored fewer points in conference play (49.7 per game) than overall (52.8).

At home, the Midshipmen scored 53.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 52.3.

Navy conceded 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 on the road.

