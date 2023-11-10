In the Sofia Open semifinals on Friday, Pavel Kotov meets Adrian Mannarino.

Mannarino has -190 odds to earn a win versus Kotov (+145).

Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Sofia Open

The Sofia Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 65.5% chance to win.

Pavel Kotov Adrian Mannarino +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +275 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Kotov defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6.

Mannarino beat Sebastian Ofner 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Through 53 matches over the past year (across all court types), Kotov has played 24.7 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.6% of them.

On hard courts, Kotov has played 29 matches over the past year, totaling 24.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of games.

Mannarino has averaged 24.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.0% of the games.

Mannarino is averaging 25.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Kotov and Mannarino have not matched up on the court.

