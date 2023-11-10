Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Sofia Open
In the Sofia Open semifinals on Friday, Pavel Kotov meets Adrian Mannarino.
Mannarino has -190 odds to earn a win versus Kotov (+145).
Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information
- Tournament: The Sofia Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, November 10
- Venue: Arena Sofia
- Location: Sofia, Bulgaria
- Court Surface: Hard
Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Pavel Kotov
|Adrian Mannarino
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+275
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|26.7%
|45.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.4
Pavel Kotov vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Kotov defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6.
- Mannarino beat Sebastian Ofner 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- Through 53 matches over the past year (across all court types), Kotov has played 24.7 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.6% of them.
- On hard courts, Kotov has played 29 matches over the past year, totaling 24.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.2% of games.
- Mannarino has averaged 24.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.0% of the games.
- Mannarino is averaging 25.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Kotov and Mannarino have not matched up on the court.
