Friday's contest features the Pacific Tigers (0-0) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (0-0) clashing at Alex G. Spanos Center (on November 10) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 win for Pacific.

The Tigers went 15-17 in the 2022-23 season.

A season ago, the Tigers finished 15-17 over the course of the season. Last season, the Titans finished 14-16 during the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Pacific vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pacific vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacific 70, CSU Fullerton 62

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacific Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a +11 scoring differential last season, putting up 69.1 points per game (98th in college basketball) and giving up 68.8 (288th in college basketball).

In conference action, Pacific averaged fewer points per contest (68.9) than its season average (69.1).

When playing at home, the Tigers put up 6.8 more points per game last season (71.8) than they did in away games (65.0).

At home, Pacific ceded 1.4 fewer points per game (68.0) than when playing on the road (69.4).

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans' -56 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 61.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (139th in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton averaged 1.8 fewer points in Big West games (59.5) than overall (61.3).

The Titans scored more points at home (61.1 per game) than away (60.5) last season.

CSU Fullerton conceded 60.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.