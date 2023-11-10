Matthew Boldy and the Minnesota Wild will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Looking to bet on Boldy's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Boldy vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy's plus-minus this season, in 8:33 per game on the ice, is 0.

Boldy has a goal in one of his six games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boldy has registered a point in a game five times this year out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of six games this season, Boldy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Boldy goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Boldy Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 6 Games 2 6 Points 0 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.