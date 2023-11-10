Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matthew Boldy a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boldy stats and insights
- In one of six games this season, Boldy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Boldy has zero points on the power play.
- Boldy averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|21:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Home
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.