The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) take the court against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
  • In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.
  • Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).
  • When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Rider Stats Insights

  • The Broncs shot at a 45.4% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
  • Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Broncs were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 280th.
  • The Broncs scored just 0.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
  • Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 in road games.
  • Marquette sunk 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Rider Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Rider averaged 71.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.8.
  • The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.
  • At home, Rider knocked down 5.2 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Immaculata W 113-67 Alumni Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
11/13/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

