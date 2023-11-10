The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Johansson's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Johansson has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Johansson has scored a goal in one of 13 games this season.

Johansson has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has an assist in seven of 13 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Johansson hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Johansson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 13 Games 2 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.