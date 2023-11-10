Should you wager on Kirill Kaprizov to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 1 1 0 22:04 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 27:30 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:48 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 3 0 3 18:05 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:40 Home L 7-3

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

