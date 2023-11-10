The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) take the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has no set line.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Iowa covered more often than Alabama State last season, putting up an ATS record of 13-15-0, compared to the 12-15-0 record of the Hornets.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 80.1 143.4 74.7 147.3 149.6 Alabama State 63.3 143.4 72.6 147.3 140.3

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes scored were 7.5 more points than the Hornets allowed (72.6).

Iowa went 12-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0 Alabama State 12-15-0 6-21-0

Iowa vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Alabama State 14-3 Home Record 5-5 4-7 Away Record 2-18 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

