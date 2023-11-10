The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) will face the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Iowa (-32.5)

Iowa (-32.5) Total: 160.5

160.5 TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)

Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 16th 80.1 Points Scored 63.3 345th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 32.6 117th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 104th 8 3pt Made 6 315th 12th 16.5 Assists 9.9 353rd 15th 9.5 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.