The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) square off against the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Peacock.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Alabama State matchup.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-32.5) 160.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-32.5) 160.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Alabama State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Hawkeyes games.

Alabama State went 12-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of six of the Hornets' games last season went over the point total.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Iowa is 51st in college basketball. It is way below that, 147th, according to computer rankings.

Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.