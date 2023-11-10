The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Peacock

Iowa Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.

Iowa went 15-4 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 117th.

Last year, the Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 72.6 the Hornets allowed.

Iowa went 18-6 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes surrendered 76 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.

At home, Iowa made 3.3 more threes per game (10) than away from home (6.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule