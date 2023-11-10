How to Watch Iowa vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Peacock
Iowa Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
- Iowa went 15-4 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 117th.
- Last year, the Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 72.6 the Hornets allowed.
- Iowa went 18-6 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- The Hawkeyes surrendered 76 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.
- At home, Iowa made 3.3 more threes per game (10) than away from home (6.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (30.5%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
