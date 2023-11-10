The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Iowa vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Peacock

Iowa Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
  • Iowa went 15-4 when it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hornets ranked 117th.
  • Last year, the Hawkeyes averaged 80.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 72.6 the Hornets allowed.
  • Iowa went 18-6 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • Iowa scored 89.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
  • The Hawkeyes surrendered 76 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.
  • At home, Iowa made 3.3 more threes per game (10) than away from home (6.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

