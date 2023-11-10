Friday's game features the Drexel Dragons (0-1) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) squaring off at Memorial Hall Gym in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-48 victory for heavily favored Drexel according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Hornets fell in their last game 109-43 against Temple on Monday.

Last time out, the Hornets lost 109-43 to Temple on Monday. The Dragons' most recent game was a 51-49 loss to Norfolk State on Wednesday. In the Hornets' loss, Kiarra Mcelrath led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding one rebound and zero assists). Amaris Baker scored 14 points in the Dragons' loss, leading the team.

Delaware State vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Delaware State vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 78, Delaware State 48

Delaware State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets' -258 scoring differential last season (outscored by 9.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 48.9 points per game (359th in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per outing (46th in college basketball).

On offense, Delaware State averaged 48.8 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (48.9 points per game) was 0.1 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Hornets averaged 0.7 more points per game last year (49.8) than they did in road games (49.1).

Defensively Delaware State was better in home games last season, allowing 50.5 points per game, compared to 64.7 when playing on the road.

Drexel Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dragons outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game last season with a +229 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.0 points per game (139th in college basketball) and allowed 59.6 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Drexel scored fewer points in conference play (66.8 per game) than overall (67.0).

The Dragons put up more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (63.5) last season.

Drexel allowed 59.9 points per game at home last season, and 59.1 on the road.

