Friday's contest at Marriott Center has the BYU Cougars (1-0) taking on the Weber State Wildcats (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-50 win as our model heavily favors BYU.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Cougars secured a 68-60 victory over Montana State.

The Cougars head into this matchup after a 68-60 win against Montana State on Tuesday. The Wildcats fell in their most recent game 56-55 against Utah Valley on Monday. Amari Whiting recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars. Kendra Parra scored a team-leading 13 points for the Wildcats in the loss.

BYU vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

BYU vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 69, Weber State 50

Top 25 Predictions

BYU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' +70 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.7 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per contest (100th in college basketball).

In conference games last year, BYU averaged more points per game (66.0) than its season average (63.7).

The Cougars put up 63.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.3 more points than they averaged away from home (63.1).

BYU ceded 59.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.0 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.1).

Weber State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 10.3 points per game last season (scoring 57.0 points per game to rank 321st in college basketball while allowing 67.3 per outing to rank 256th in college basketball) and had a -319 scoring differential overall.

Weber State averaged 2.6 fewer points in Big Sky action (54.4) than overall (57.0).

The Wildcats put up more points at home (59.0 per game) than on the road (54.4) last season.

Weber State conceded 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 on the road.

