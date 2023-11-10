How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach hit the pitch for the only matchup on the Bundesliga schedule today.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's Bundesliga action here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs VfL Wolfsburg
VfL Wolfsburg makes the trip to play Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (+130)
- Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+175)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.