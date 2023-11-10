Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Edwards, in his most recent action, had 26 points, eight assists, three steals and two blocks in a 122-101 win over the Pelicans.

In this article we will look at Edwards' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-120)

Over 26.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Over 5.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+118)

Over 6.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last season, conceding 123.1 points per contest.

Giving up 45 rebounds per game last year, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Spurs gave up 26.8 per contest last year, ranking them 29th in the NBA.

On defense, the Spurs conceded 12.6 made three-pointers per game last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 25 33 5 3 4 0 2 10/30/2022 36 18 2 6 1 1 2 10/26/2022 38 34 3 9 7 0 2 10/24/2022 35 9 10 2 1 0 0

