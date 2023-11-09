Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Woodbury County, Iowa. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Woodbury Central High School at East Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 9
- Location: Winthrop, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Creston High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
