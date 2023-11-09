Player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Mats Zuccarello and others are available when the New York Rangers host the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Zuccarello has scored three goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Minnesota offense with 13 total points (1.1 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 3

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Joel Eriksson Ek has helped lead the offense for Minnesota this season with seven goals and six assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 29 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kirill Kaprizov has netted four goals on the season, chipping in eight assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 6 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (20 total points), having collected seven goals and 13 assists.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Chris Kreider is another of New York's top contributors through 12 games, with nine goals and three assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

