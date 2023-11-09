Wild vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (9-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX, with each team back in action after a win. The Rangers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in their last game, while the Wild are coming off a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
Wild vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-120)
|Wild (+100)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have been an underdog in four games, and failed to win any of them.
- This season Minnesota has been at least a +100 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- The Wild have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 12 games this season.
Wild vs Rangers Additional Info
Wild vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|39 (13th)
|Goals
|43 (10th)
|26 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|48 (31st)
|14 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (18th)
|6 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (29th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild have the NHL's 10th-best scoring offense (43 total goals, 3.6 per game).
- The Wild have allowed 48 total goals (four per game) to rank 31st.
- Their -5 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
