The New York Rangers (9-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX, with each team back in action after a win. The Rangers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in their last game, while the Wild are coming off a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-120) Wild (+100) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog in four games, and failed to win any of them.

This season Minnesota has been at least a +100 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Wild have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 12 games this season.

Wild vs Rangers Additional Info

Wild vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 39 (13th) Goals 43 (10th) 26 (3rd) Goals Allowed 48 (31st) 14 (4th) Power Play Goals 7 (18th) 6 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (29th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild have the NHL's 10th-best scoring offense (43 total goals, 3.6 per game).

The Wild have allowed 48 total goals (four per game) to rank 31st.

Their -5 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

