How to Watch the Washington State vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington State Cougars (1-0) play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington State vs. Gonzaga 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs averaged 10.3 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (61.3).
- Gonzaga went 23-0 last season when allowing fewer than 67.0 points.
- Last year, the Cougars scored 7.1 more points per game (67.0) than the Bulldogs gave up (59.9).
- When Washington State totaled more than 59.9 points last season, it went 19-5.
- The Cougars made 41.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
- The Bulldogs shot 44.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.8% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 78-61
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Montana
|W 83-70
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Toledo
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/15/2023
|North Florida
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
