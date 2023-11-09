The Washington State Cougars (1-0) play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. Gonzaga 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs averaged 10.3 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (61.3).

Gonzaga went 23-0 last season when allowing fewer than 67.0 points.

Last year, the Cougars scored 7.1 more points per game (67.0) than the Bulldogs gave up (59.9).

When Washington State totaled more than 59.9 points last season, it went 19-5.

The Cougars made 41.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

The Bulldogs shot 44.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.8% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Cal Poly W 78-61 Beasley Coliseum 11/9/2023 Gonzaga - Beasley Coliseum 11/12/2023 Idaho State - Beasley Coliseum 11/14/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena

Gonzaga Schedule