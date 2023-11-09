Thursday's contest that pits the Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0) versus the Washington State Cougars (1-0) at Beasley Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-66 in favor of Gonzaga, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Cougars came out on top in their last matchup 78-61 against Cal Poly on Monday.

The Cougars took care of business in their most recent game 78-61 against Cal Poly on Monday. The Bulldogs took care of business in their last matchup 83-70 against Montana on Monday. Bella Murekatete scored a team-high 18 points for the Cougars in the win. Kaylynne Truong scored 19 points in the Bulldogs' victory, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Washington State vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 80, Washington State 66

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gonzaga Schedule Analysis

Washington State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars' +195 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 67.0 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 61.3 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Washington State's offense was less productive in Pac-12 matchups last year, tallying 63.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.0 PPG.

Offensively the Cougars were worse in home games last season, averaging 67.0 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game away from home.

Washington State surrendered 58.1 points per game last year at home, which was 6.7 fewer points than it allowed away from home (64.8).

Gonzaga Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) and gave up 59.9 per contest (66th in college basketball).

In conference action, Gonzaga scored more points (73.3 per game) than it did overall (71.6) in 2022-23.

At home the Bulldogs put up 71.3 points per game last season, 2.9 fewer points than they averaged away (74.2).

Gonzaga gave up fewer points at home (53.5 per game) than away (63.9) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.