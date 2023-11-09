The UCLA Bruins (1-0) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA vs. UC Riverside 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders averaged 10.3 fewer points per game last year (51.4) than the Bruins gave up to opponents (61.7).

UC Riverside went 5-21 last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

Last year, the Bruins put up 9.5 more points per game (69.7) than the Highlanders gave up (60.2).

When UCLA totaled more than 60.2 points last season, it went 20-6.

The Bruins shot 39.3% from the field last season, 12.9 percentage points lower than the 52.2% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.

The Highlanders shot at a 28.8% clip from the field last season, 10.3 percentage points below the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins averaged.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Purdue W 92-49 Pauley Pavilion 11/9/2023 UC Riverside - Pauley Pavilion 11/12/2023 Bellarmine - Pauley Pavilion 11/17/2023 Princeton - Pauley Pavilion

UC Riverside Schedule