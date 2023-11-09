How to Watch the UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCLA Bruins (1-0) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UCLA vs. UC Riverside 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders averaged 10.3 fewer points per game last year (51.4) than the Bruins gave up to opponents (61.7).
- UC Riverside went 5-21 last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.
- Last year, the Bruins put up 9.5 more points per game (69.7) than the Highlanders gave up (60.2).
- When UCLA totaled more than 60.2 points last season, it went 20-6.
- The Bruins shot 39.3% from the field last season, 12.9 percentage points lower than the 52.2% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
- The Highlanders shot at a 28.8% clip from the field last season, 10.3 percentage points below the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-49
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
UC Riverside Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ SMU
|L 78-55
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/18/2023
|Antelope Valley
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.