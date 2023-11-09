Thursday's contest that pits the UCLA Bruins (1-0) against the UC Riverside Highlanders (0-1) at Pauley Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-58 in favor of UCLA, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Bruins earned a 92-49 win over Purdue.

The Bruins came out on top in their last matchup 92-49 against Purdue on Monday. The Highlanders' last game on Monday ended in a 78-55 loss to SMU. Lauren Betts' team-leading 20 points paced the Bruins in the win. Jordan Webster scored 24 points in the Highlanders' loss, leading the team.

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 79, UC Riverside 58

UC Riverside Schedule Analysis

UCLA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins had a +298 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They put up 69.7 points per game, 87th in college basketball, and gave up 61.7 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

Offensively, UCLA put up 67.7 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (69.7 points per game) was 2 PPG higher.

Offensively the Bruins fared better at home last year, averaging 71.9 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in away games.

Defensively UCLA was better at home last year, surrendering 58.8 points per game, compared to 65.4 on the road.

UC Riverside Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Highlanders were outscored by 8.8 points per game last season with a -281 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.4 points per game (356th in college basketball) and allowed 60.2 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

UC Riverside averaged 0.5 more points in Big West action (51.9) than overall (51.4).

At home, the Highlanders put up 53.7 points per game last season, 5.2 more than they averaged away (48.5).

At home, UC Riverside allowed 58.8 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 61.5.

