The Temple Owls (1-0) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Temple vs. Georgetown 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hoyas put up 7.0 fewer points per game last year (59.1) than the Owls allowed (66.1).

Georgetown went 10-2 last season when giving up fewer than 63.1 points.

Last year, the Owls recorded 63.1 points per game, only 1.0 more point than the 62.1 the Hoyas allowed.

Temple went 11-5 last season when scoring more than 62.1 points.

The Owls made 35.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Hoyas allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Hoyas' 33.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.0 percentage points lower than the Owls given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Delaware State W 109-43 Liacouras Center 11/9/2023 Georgetown - Liacouras Center 11/11/2023 Bucknell - Liacouras Center 11/15/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Georgetown Schedule