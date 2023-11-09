Thursday's contest that pits the Temple Owls (1-0) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at Liacouras Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-64 in favor of Temple. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Owls are coming off of a 109-43 win against Delaware State in their last outing on Monday.

The Owls came out on top in their most recent game 109-43 against Delaware State on Monday. The Hoyas took care of business in their last matchup 61-50 against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday. In the Owls' win, Jaleesa Molina led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding six rebounds and one assist). In the Hoyas' win, Kelsey Ransom led the way with 19 points (adding 10 rebounds and four assists).

Temple vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Temple vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 67, Georgetown 64

Georgetown Schedule Analysis

Temple Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls were outscored by 3.0 points per game last season (posting 63.1 points per game, 222nd in college basketball, while conceding 66.1 per outing, 231st in college basketball) and had a -86 scoring differential.

Temple's offense was worse in AAC games last year, tallying 62.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.1 PPG.

The Owls posted 65.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.0 more points than they averaged on the road (61.2).

At home, Temple surrendered 3.9 fewer points per game (64.0) than in road games (67.9).

Georgetown Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoyas averaged 59.1 points per game last season (294th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (110th in college basketball). They had a -93 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.0 points per game.

In Big East games, Georgetown averaged 0.4 fewer points (58.7) than overall (59.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Hoyas averaged 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 56.1.

Georgetown gave up fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than on the road (62.5) last season.

