On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Ryan Hartman going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

Hartman has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 23.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

