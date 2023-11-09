The New York Rangers (9-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Rangers are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, while the Wild took down the New York Islanders 4-2 in their most recent game.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Rangers 5, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-140)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Wild vs Rangers Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have earned a record of 1-2-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 5-5-2.

When Minnesota has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned three points (1-1-1 record).

The Wild have earned nine points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 4-2-1 (nine points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in five games. The Wild finished 1-3-1 in those contests (three points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.58 8th 4th 2.17 Goals Allowed 4 30th 29th 27.5 Shots 31.5 14th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 32.9 24th 2nd 34.15% Power Play % 15.22% 23rd 9th 86.05% Penalty Kill % 66.67% 32nd

Wild vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

