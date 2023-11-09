Thursday's contest features the Pepperdine Waves (1-0) and the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) squaring off at Firestone Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 66-62 victory for Pepperdine according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Waves enter this contest after a 63-58 victory over UC Irvine on Tuesday.

The Waves took care of business in their last matchup 63-58 against UC Irvine on Tuesday. The Lobos' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 76-59 win against Texas Southern. Myra Gordon recorded 17 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Waves. Viane Cumber scored 22 points in the Lobos' win, leading the team.

Pepperdine vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Pepperdine vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 66, New Mexico 62

New Mexico Schedule Analysis

Pepperdine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Waves were outscored by 1.9 points per game last season, with a -58 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.8 points per game (202nd in college basketball), and allowed 65.7 per outing (217th in college basketball).

Pepperdine put up 63.8 points per game in conference matchups last year, which matched its season average.

When playing at home, the Waves scored 2.7 more points per game last year (64.5) than they did on the road (61.8).

In 2022-23, Pepperdine allowed 60.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 71.3.

New Mexico Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lobos had a +214 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They put up 73.9 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball and gave up 67.6 per outing to rank 265th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, New Mexico averaged 75.7 points per game in MWC action, and 73.9 overall.

At home, the Lobos averaged 77.7 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 70.9.

New Mexico conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

