NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Wednesday.
Info on live coverage of Wednesday's NHL play is included for you.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 8
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 8
|TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
|Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 8
|TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
